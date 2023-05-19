StockNews.com Upgrades PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
NYSE PLM opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.45.
About PolyMet Mining
