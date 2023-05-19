Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.14.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $2,071,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 40,986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 9.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 267,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 446.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.