Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.80.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $96.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.24. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after buying an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.