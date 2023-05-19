Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.53.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $70.16.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.