Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

OTLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

OTLK opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

Insider Transactions at Outlook Therapeutics

In related news, insider Terry Dagnon sold 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,486.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 1,021,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 475,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,889,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 222,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 277,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 109,959 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Featured Articles

