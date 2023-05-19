Northland Capmk Weighs in on SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SolarEdge Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for SolarEdge Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SEDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.37.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $301.68 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.91 and a 200 day moving average of $297.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,108,000 after acquiring an additional 893,639 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after buying an additional 420,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after buying an additional 321,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $94,454,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

