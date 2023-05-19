Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ouster’s FY2023 earnings at ($9.36) EPS.

OUST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Chardan Capital downgraded Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $208.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Ouster has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Insider Activity at Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ouster will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Angus Pacala bought 86,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $501,403.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 562,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,433.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Angus Pacala purchased 86,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $501,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,433.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,304 shares in the company, valued at $731,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $768,091 and sold 37,671 shares valued at $407,521. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ouster by 104.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 9,859,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ouster by 142.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 134.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,036 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ouster by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,524,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,784 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 7.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 247,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

