HC Wainwright Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Transcat in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRNS. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of TRNS opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44. Transcat has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $91.71. The stock has a market cap of $662.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Transcat by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 838,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

