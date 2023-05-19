Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $1,161,600.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $1,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,159,680.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $1,207,680.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $804,683.88.

On Monday, April 24th, Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $293,033.70.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00.

Progyny Stock Up 0.4 %

PGNY stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Progyny by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Progyny by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

