Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $1,161,600.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $1,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,159,680.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $1,207,680.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $804,683.88.
- On Monday, April 24th, Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00.
- On Friday, April 21st, Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $293,033.70.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00.
Progyny Stock Up 0.4 %
PGNY stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $46.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.
Institutional Trading of Progyny
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Progyny by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Progyny by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
