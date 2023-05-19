Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $63.34 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $74.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Recommended Stories

