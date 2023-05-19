Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Sells $1,197,336.80 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,384.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,479.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,470.71.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.