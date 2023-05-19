WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

WHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Transactions at WhiteHorse Finance

In related news, Director John Bolduc acquired 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $52,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 32,213 shares of company stock valued at $391,895 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 9.8% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.25.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.84%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

