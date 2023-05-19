WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
WHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.
Insider Transactions at WhiteHorse Finance
In related news, Director John Bolduc acquired 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $52,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 32,213 shares of company stock valued at $391,895 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance
Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.25.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.84%.
About WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.