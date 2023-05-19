Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $52.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

