O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $941.80 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $964.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $881.85 and a 200-day moving average of $847.32.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total value of $471,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,501,265.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total value of $471,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at $148,501,265.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,133 shares of company stock valued at $42,146,037. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

