BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $33.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

BKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

BankUnited Trading Up 1.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BankUnited by 92.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 73,259 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $5,676,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 160.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BankUnited by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,491,000 after purchasing an additional 425,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 23.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKU opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.18.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading

