Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Triumph Group Price Performance

NYSE:TGI opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $789.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Insider Activity

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Triumph Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,167.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley acquired 3,982 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $44,916.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,254.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,167.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $220,475. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after acquiring an additional 943,658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 859,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 827,604 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

