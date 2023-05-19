Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.0824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

