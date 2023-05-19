Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Digital Ally Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGLY opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

About Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

