Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Digital Ally Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DGLY opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $22.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Ally (DGLY)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.