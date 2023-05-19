Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAWN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at $22,267,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,251 shares of company stock valued at $492,958 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,406,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after buying an additional 934,022 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,603,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after buying an additional 816,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

DAWN opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $962.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -2.08.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

