Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.64.
Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.