Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESXGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.64.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,238,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,617,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 209,282 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 144,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

