Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,238,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,617,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 209,282 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 144,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

