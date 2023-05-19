Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Grab has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Grab by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,142,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Grab by 683.0% in the first quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,247,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,535,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.