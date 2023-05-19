KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNOP. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $163.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 46.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

