Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $79.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CALX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Calix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Calix

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calix Trading Up 2.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Calix by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 105,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calix by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.