Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $79.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CALX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Insider Transactions at Calix
In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.
Calix Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65.
About Calix
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
