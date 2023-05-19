DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $366.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.27. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of ($1.30) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Articles

