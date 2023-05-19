ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.75.

Shares of CFRX opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $363.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.44.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($16.14) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ContraFect will post -15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

