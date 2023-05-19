CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CSX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of CSX by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

