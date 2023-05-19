Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

CYTK opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $70,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,050. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

