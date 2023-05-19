Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CEO Sells $2,433,943.85 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $2,433,943.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,212 shares in the company, valued at $31,896,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RVNC opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 854,755 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,050,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $13,532,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% in the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 191,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 57,680 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $7,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.