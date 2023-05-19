Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells $1,444,844.50 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,780.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,602.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,333.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,786.85. The company has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.08.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

