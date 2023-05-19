Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIDU. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU opened at $124.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.09. Baidu has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Baidu by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 5.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.