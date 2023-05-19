Morgan Stanley Lowers Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.17.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.