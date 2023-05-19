Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Banner Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANR opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.02. Banner has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $75.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

In other Banner news, Director John Clarence Pedersen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 350.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

