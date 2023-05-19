CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.53.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,703 shares of company stock worth $76,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

