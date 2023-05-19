Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Northland Securities

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Camtek stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Camtek has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 21.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth about $62,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Camtek by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Camtek by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

