National Bankshares Trims Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Target Price to $0.25

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from $0.50 to $0.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Akumin Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Akumin has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.
Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 71.19% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. Equities analysts predict that Akumin will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
About Akumin
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services and solutions. It operates under the Radiology and Oncology segments. The Oncology segment includes delivering ionizing radiation to treat malignant and benign disease processes under the direction of a radiation oncologist.
