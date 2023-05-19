National Bankshares Trims Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Target Price to $0.25

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from $0.50 to $0.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Akumin Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Akumin has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 71.19% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. Equities analysts predict that Akumin will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Akumin by 1,798.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akumin by 365.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 537,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services and solutions. It operates under the Radiology and Oncology segments. The Oncology segment includes delivering ionizing radiation to treat malignant and benign disease processes under the direction of a radiation oncologist.

