Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Northland Securities

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
AIRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Airgain in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Airgain Price Performance
NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. Airgain has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.97.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
