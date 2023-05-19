Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Northland Securities

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AIRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Airgain in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. Airgain has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 716,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Airgain by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 872,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

