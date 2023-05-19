ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global engages in the provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

