Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ POLA opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

