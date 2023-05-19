Brookline Capital Management Comments on CTI BioPharma Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CTI BioPharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTIC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 75,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 116,026 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

