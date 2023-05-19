StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $24.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.