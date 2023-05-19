Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at CIBC

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

NYSE CGAU opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -19.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,379,000. Condire Management LP lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,239 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,211,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Centerra Gold by 11,061.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 1,780,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

