Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -19.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

