A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Shares Up 33.3%

Shares of A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Rating) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 127,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 217,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.19.

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a venture capital firm specializes in early stage and growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in mining and minerals trading; battery materials like lithium, manganese, nickel, and gold; internet of things; and information technology sectors. It seeks to invest globally but focuses on British Columbia in Canada, Australia, and Latin America.

