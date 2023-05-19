ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

Insider Activity

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,295 shares of company stock worth $514,244. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,815,000 after purchasing an additional 278,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 156,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,868,000 after buying an additional 876,295 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 88.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

