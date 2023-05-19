StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $224.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.55 and its 200-day moving average is $227.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,880,000 after acquiring an additional 296,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $41,855,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,553,000 after buying an additional 153,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1,195.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $7,657,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

