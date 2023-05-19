Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SEEL has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Seelos Therapeutics Stock Up 9.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of products that address significant unmet needs in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
