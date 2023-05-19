Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) PT Raised to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEAT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Price Performance

SEAT stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $164.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.87 million. Research analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $58,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $228,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $82,769.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $58,030.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $228,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,380 shares of company stock valued at $186,761.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. FMR LLC raised its position in Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after buying an additional 1,360,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 705,194 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 690,346 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth $2,754,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 351,833 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.