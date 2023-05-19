Bank of America Raises Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $11.50

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Sportradar Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of SRAD opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.26 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

