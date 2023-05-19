Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Raised to $218.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.15.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $146.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.02. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

