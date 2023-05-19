Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Truist Financial

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $24.06 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

